This Chart Shows Why Pinterest Is Way More Important Than Twitter Or Reddit For Traffic Referrals

If you want to drive traffic on the Web, you are likely posting your content to several of the big social sharing sites, like Facebook and Twitter, without knowing which ones are getting your site the most eyeballs.

Turns out, Pinterest is way more important than Twitter or Reddit for referral traffic, according to data from Shareaholic, a company that makes “share” buttons for more than 300,000 different websites (which range from independent lifestyle blogs to publishing companies to commerce sites).

Pinterest drives 7.10% of Web traffic that sites receive, second only to Facebook (21.25%), and leagues ahead of other social sites like Twitter, Reddit, StumbleUpon and LinkedIn. In the first quarter of 2014, the company drove 48.36% more traffic than it did at the end of 2013.

In this chart, the month columns show the percentage of overall traffic that sites received from each network, and the change lists how much each social network’s share of visits gained or declined:

