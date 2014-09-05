Pinterest Accidentally Sent Emails To Single Women Congratulating Them On Getting Married

Pinterest has long been used by some women to curate photos for their perfect wedding.

But the virtual pinboard website may have taken that identity a step too far when it accidentally emailed some of its users to congratulate them on their upcoming weddings. The women who received these emails were not getting married.

Some female Pinterest users got emails from Pinterest with subject lines like “Hundreds of wedding invitations (P.S. You might find the one).” The erroneous emails read: “You’re getting married! And because we love wedding planning — especially all the lovely stationery — we invite you to browse our best boards curated by graphic designers, photographers and fellow brides-to-be, all Pinners with a keen eye and marriage on the mind.”

The mistake was first spotted by New York Magazine, which pointed out a series of tweets from unhappy (and not betrothed) Pinterest users on Thursday.

Pinterest assumed that I’m getting married cause all my pins are about wedding stuff for my brother’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/WSwtnMf8Lh

— Taylor J Anderson (@TaylorJune_Rawr) September 4, 2014

Too many pins to my “dream wedding” board that Pinterest thinks I’m actually getting married..I can’t even get a bf.. pic.twitter.com/pIZzD1fl2w

— IlianaBarron (@ilianaashley21) September 4, 2014

Based on the timestamps in the screenshots of the emails the women are tweeting, it seems Pinterest sent out the emails on Wednesday evening.

Too many pins to my “dream wedding” board that Pinterest thinks I’m actually getting married..I can’t even get a bf.. pic.twitter.com/pIZzD1fl2w

— IlianaBarron (@ilianaashley21) September 4, 2014

Some users think they’re receiving the emails because they post wedding-themed pictures on Pinterest.

According to the Pinterest email I just got I’m getting married… Nope. not even close. #justbecauseihaveaweddingboarddoesntmeanimengaged

— Riley Anderson (@tweetsfromRiley) September 4, 2014

We’ve reached out to Pinterest, and we will update if we receive a response.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.