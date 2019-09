Photo: Betabrand

Mark Zuckerberg sparked some controversy when he showed up to a Facebook investor meeting wearing his trademark hoodie, not a customary suit and tie.Maybe next time he’ll consider wearing this pinstripe executive hoodie to appear a little more formal.



It’s available for pre-order on Betabrand for $148.

