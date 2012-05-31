This Day-Old Startup Has The Best E-Commerce Solution For Pinterest We've Seen Yet

Pinshoppr only shows popular pins you can actually purchase.

Photo: Pinshoppr

Every startup on the planet is trying to turn Pinterest into an e-commerce site.Pinshoppr soft-launched today, and it’s the best solution we’ve seen yet.



Pinshoppr pulls in the top pins on Pinterest and crossreferences them against more than 250 e-commerce sites.

It targets “legitimate” sites, aiming never to refer you to a blog or other Web dead-end where you can’t actually make a purchase.

It slaps the price, product details, and a link to the original store page on every item so shoppers can buy immediately. They can also save images to purchase later or share them with friends. Pinshoppr allows users to browse buyable pins based on colour, product or brand. All items show who pinned the products on Pinterest and related products too.

Because the products come straight from Pinterest’s most popular pin list, they’re all beautiful and keep the Pinterest feel on products.

CEO Sanjay Arora says multiple Etsy merchants have already asked to be added to products without any press or outreach. The only people currently using the site are his employees’ families and friends. The site hasn’t even formally launched.

Pinshoppr comes out of a startup lab in Toronto, Canada called Exponential Labs. It has produced a few products to date, but none have shown promise the way products could.

“We’re just a group of guys and girls self-funded on passion and hope,” says Arora. “Like everyone else, we’re just trying to make it.”

He’s not concerned with Pinterest taking Pinshoppr’s idea. He’s actually hoping it will help them.

“Pinterest might do something like this, but I imagine they’re phenomenally busy,” says Arora. “I’m sure ecommerce is on its horizon but maybe this will help them out. The traffic is a win for retailers, a win for us, and a win for Pinterest.” Pinshoppr has multiple links on the products that refer back to Pinterest.

Right now Pinshoppr is just an image/e-commerce search engine, but Arora says there are a few monetization plans he’s mulling over.

For now, Pinshoppr is a beautiful experience that makes it awfully hard not to whip out a credit card.

Here’s what it looks like (click to enlarge):

Photo: Pinshoppr

