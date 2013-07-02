Pink's Latest Music Video Stars Her Real-Life Husband And Daughter

“True Love” is the title of Pink’s latest, catchy summer song.



The just-released music video is about her seven-year marriage to professional motocross racer, Carey Hart and the couple’s two-year-old daughter, Willow.

But Pink says her life isn’t all roses and rainbows. Here’s a sample of the lyrics:

At the same time, I wanna hug you

I wanna wrap my hands around your neck

You’re an a–hole but I love you

This isn’t the first time Pink’s husband has appeared in one of her music videos.

Hart starred in 2008’s “So What“ which deals with the couple’s temporary separation. He also appeared in the sexy “Just Give Me a Reason.”

Watch their latest collaboration below, also featuring British songstress Lily Allen:

