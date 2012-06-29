Even Frozen Yogurt Chains Are Trying To Make Money Off Breakfast

Photo: By Tim Wilson on Flickr

When you think frozen yogurt, you usually don’t think about breakfast. Yet that’s something frozen yogurt chain Pinkberry wants to overcome. Pinkberry is joining many of its competitors — like TCBY and Ben & Jerry’s — by offering Greek yogurt, but it’s the first to target breakfast, reports Lisa Jennings at Nation’s Restaurant News.



The test stores in Los Angeles, Boston and Washington D.C. will open at 8 AM to serve its new item.

Breakfast is the newest popular battleground for fast food restaurants. They’re constantly trying to find new ways to get people into stores at non-traditional times. In fact, breakfast is so important that it’s considered McDonald’s big trump card over all the other chains.

Now, it looks like frozen yogurt brands want their share. And with Greek yogurt becoming more popular than ever, it’s a logical menu item to test out.

