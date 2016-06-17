Pinkberry is now serving a healthier ice cream that's topped with real honeycomb

Pinkberry is expanding its horizons past frozen yogurt and into ice cream.

The company, which calls itself the first original tart frozen yogurt, just announced that it will be launching its first-ever milk-based ice cream.



It’s called Pinkbee’s, and it’s a low-fat soft serve that comes topped with a drizzle of honey and real honeycomb.

The new flavour was first launched on June 3rd, and it will be available at all Pinkberry locations until September 2nd.

Pinkberry says that although they took a health conscious approach with Pinkbee’s, it still has the creaminess and quality of traditional ice cream.



