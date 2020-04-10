25 awesome images of the pink supermoon to take your mind off the pandemic

Julian Stratenschulte/picture alliance via Getty Images A couple is walking hand-held up Kronsberg when the moon rises on the horizon as a supermoon.

On April 7, the biggest supermoon of the year lit up skies across the globe.

A moon is considered a “supermoon” when it’s at its closet point to Earth in orbit.

Since it was the first full moon in Spring, it was also considered a pink moon – named after pink flowers that bloom early in the season.

April’s supermoon was the biggest and brightest of the year, dazzling the globe as a welcome distraction during the coronavirus pandemic.

The term “supermoon” was coined by an astrologer in 1979, and references the moment when the moon reaches its closet point to Earth, making it appear larger and brighter in the sky.

And because it was the first full moon in April, it was also considered a pink moon, named after pink flowers that bloom in the springtime.

If you missed out on this awe-striking event, these breathtaking images will show you just how April’s supermoon lit up globe.

On April 7, the biggest and brightest supermoon of 2020 lit up the skies.

caption The pink supermoon, the biggest full moon of 2020, rises behind a lighthouse in Valletta, Malta April 8, 2020. source Darrin Zammit Lupi/REUTERS

The moon is dubbed a “supermoon” when it reaches its closest point to Earth in orbit, making it appear larger in the sky.

caption The super pink moon, the biggest supermoon of the year, rises over (L-R) Delano Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

This meant that the moon was roughly 25,000 miles closer to Earth on Tuesday.

caption A couple is walking hand-held up Kronsberg when the moon rises on the horizon as a supermoon. source Julian Stratenschulte/picture alliance via Getty Images

Astrologer Richard Nolle coined the term “supermoon” in 1979, but the International Astronomical Union hasn’t officially adopted it. According to NASA, most astronomers would call it “a perigean full moon,” but supermoon has been widely been accepted as the common word.

caption The pink supermoon, the biggest full moon of 2020, is seen from in Valletta, Malta April 7, 2020. source Darrin Zammit Lupi/REUTERS

A supermoon can appear up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than a full moon that’s located at the furthest point from Earth.

caption The full pink supermoon sets behind the minarets on the University of Tampa campus Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. source Chris O’Meara/AP Photo

Because this was the first full moon in April, the moon was also dubbed a “pink moon,” named after pink phlox flowers that bloom during the season.

caption A bald eagle sits near its nest while the super pink moon rises in the distance at Chatfield State Park in Littleton, Colorado on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. source Eric Lutzens/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Other terms for an April moon have been “sprouting grass moon,” “egg moon,” and “fish moon.”

caption A crow sits on a lantern as the moon rises on the horizon of the supermoon in Hessen, Frankfurt/Main. source Frank Rumpenhorst/picture alliance via Getty Images

Though the moon itself wasn’t actually pink, when it rose above the horizon its colour appeared more golden, due to an affect by our atmosphere.

caption Full Moon rises from Vesuvius Volcano, on April 7, 2020. source Carlo Hermann/KONTROLAB/LightRocket via Getty Images

The supermoon could be seen over tourist attractions, buildings, and wildlife across the globe.

caption Seagulls fly as supermoon rises over Istanbul, Turkey on April 7, 2020. source Sebnem Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In New York City, the supermoon aligned itself perfectly with the tip of the Empire State Building.

caption The Super Pink Moon rises behind the Empire State in New York City source Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

In Russia, the supermoon was spotted behind the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow.

caption The full moon behind the domes of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour. source Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images

People in London could see the supermoon rise above the Shard, a popular tourist attraction and skyscraper that overlooks the city.

caption The Pink Supermoon rises over the Shard skyscraper in London. source Dylan Martinez/REUTERS

This photo shows the supermoon settling behind the massive “Mother of the Motherland” statue in Kiev, Ukraine, which stands 340 feet tall.

caption The Pink Supermoon sets behind a giant monument in central Kiev, Ukraine April 8, 2020. source Valentyn Ogirenko/REUTERS

In Strasbourg, France, the supermoon brought some holiday cheer on Holy Week, as it rose behind a statue depicting Christ.

caption The pink supermoon rises behind the Sacre-Coeur du Horn statue depicting the Christ figure during Holy Week in Wolxheim, near Strasbourg, France April 7, 2020 source Christian Hartmann/REUTERS

In the UK, the supermoon made the Mow Cop castle in Cheshire, England, appear silhouetted in the foreground.

caption A pink supermoon is seen over Mow Cop Castle in Staffordshire. source Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Over Ankara, Turkey, the supermoon rose above Kocatepe Mosque, the largest in the city.

caption Supermoon is seen over Kocatepe Mosque in Ankara, Turkey on April 8, 2020. source Fatih Kurt/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

And in Japan, the supermoon was seen rising above a Ferris wheel at the Kasai Seaside Park.

caption A supermoon is seen at Kasai Seaside Park in Tokyo on April 8, 2020. source Kyodo News via Getty Images

The supermoon could also be seen into the next morning. In this photo, the moon is seen peering from behind the clouds at 6:30 a.m. over a monument in Sunderland, England.

caption A pink supermoon is seen setting at 6.30 am over Penshaw monument in Sunderland. source Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images

Some took the opportunity to photograph themselves holding the moon in the air.

caption The moon rises as a supermoon, while a person stretches his arms up in the air in Germany. source Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, there will be a total of three supermoons in 2020. The first occurred in March, and the third will occur on May 7.

caption The Pink Supermoon is seen behind a flock of birds during moonrise, in Arlington, Virginia, US, April 7, 2020. source Tom Brenner/ REUTERS

Typically, each month has one full moon. But this year, there will be two full moons in the month of October, a rare event known as a “blue moon.”

caption A supermoon rises in the sky at the city of Vina del Mar, Chile April 7, 2020. source Rodrigo Garrido/REUTERS

To make it even more rare, the second full moon in October will occur on Halloween. This makes it a “once in a blue moon” event.

caption Supermoon rises over Istanbul, Turkey on April 7, 2020. source Isa Terli/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

But April’s will take the cake as the biggest of 2020, dazzling the sky as the globe copes with the novel coronavirus outbreak.

caption A plane passes in front of the full moon as seen from Curitiba, Brazil on March 9, 2020. source HEULER ANDREY/AFP via Getty Images

At a time when millions have been infected, hundreds of thousands have died from the illness, and billions are ordered to stay in their homes, a full moon can remind us that we are all under the same sky.

caption Supermoon appears in the distance behind a silhouette of a statue on top of the Burgtheater on April 07, 2020 in Vienna, Austria source Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images

“When all feels troubled on the planet, looking up invokes a sense of wonder and promise,” Jackie Faherty, an astrophysicist at the American Museum of Natural History, told USA Today. “A simple event such as a full moon that reminds people to look to the sky can be just the escape that most people need right now.”

caption A Denver family is watching the moon rising from Ruby Hill Park in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday. April 7, 2020 source Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

