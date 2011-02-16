Interpol Is Close To Busting The Gang Who Perpetrated This Legendary Jewel Heist In Dubai

Interpol says it has made a breakthrough in its investigation of the notorious Pink Panthers, thanks to DNA recovered from a heist in Dubai, according to The National.



The Pink Panthers have stolen more than $400 million in jewels over the past two decades — which makes them a bigger catch than the Men In White.

Their most famous heist may also be their downfall. In 2008 the Pink Panthers drove two stolen Audi A8s through the glass facade of Wafi Mall in Dubai and quickly robbed a jewelry store — at some point leaving DNA evidence.

Here’s a video:

