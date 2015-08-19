Leaked photo shows what could be a pink version of the next iPhone

Pictures of the rumoured pink iPhone 6S have leaked via the Chinese social media network, Daliulian.net.

If real, the pictures add fuel to the rumours that Apple is planning on releasing a pink version of its next iPhone.

So far, Apple offers white/silver, black/grey, and white/gold coloured iPhones.

Both the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus appear pictured in the image on the right.

So far, other rumours about Apple’s next iPhone model include an improved camera, a Force Touch display, and a stronger body that will prevent bending.

There are also rumours of an iPhone 6C that could be a iPhone 6 that’s repackaged with colourful plastic, much like the iPhone 5C was to the iPhone 5.

This could be completely fake, however, as it’s extremely easy for someone with a little Photoshop know-how to add some pink colouring to iPhones. And there’s no indication whatsoever that the phones pictured right are the iPhone 6S. For all we know, they could be a bunch of photoshopped iPhone 6 models.

