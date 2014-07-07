Pink Floyd To Release First Album In Two Decades

Allan Smith
Pink Floyd will be releasing a new album, “The Endless River,” in October. The album will be the group’s first since 1994 when Pink Floyd released The Division Bell, which the new album is inspired by.

Lead guitarist David Gilmour’s wife, Polly Samson, unveiled the secret plans on her Twitter account.

Wright, a co-founder of the band alongside Syd Barrett, Nick Mason, and Roger Waters, died in 2008.

