16-Year-Old Pink Fan Arrested For Tweeting Alleged Bomb Threat

Pink performs in Perth, Australia late last month, during her 46-show ‘The Truth About Love’ tour.

A 16-year-old Pink fan is feeling very “missundaztood,” as the pop singer’s second studio album was titled, after accidentally creating a bomb scare at an Australian arena on Sunday.



Before the concert, the unidentified teenager tweeted, “@Pink I’m ready with my Bomb. Time to blow up #RodLaverArena. B—-.”

His sister told The Herald Sun that the tweet, since removed, was a reference to Pink’s song “Timebomb,” off the latest album, “The Truth About Love,” and written in response to the concert’s one-hour delay.

“It was freezing cold, and he didn’t mean it like that,” she said of her “grade A student” brother. “He wrote it as in one of her songs is called ‘Timebomb’ and he forgot to put the ‘Time’ on there.”

Security at the Melbourne venue recognised the teenager from his Twitter profile picture within 10 minutes of entering. They arrested him and he is now facing criminal charges, including public nuisance, his father told The Herald Sun.

The concert stop is one of 18 shows Pink will perform at the 15,000-capacity Rod Laver Arena during the “Truth About Love” tour.

The record-busting Australian tour is expected to sell 500,000 tickets, Billboard reported.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.