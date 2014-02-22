Pink Dollars Have Started Spitting Out Of GAYTMs In Inner City Sydney

Want to withdraw your pink dollars in style?

The ANZ bank has transformed 10 ATMS into what it calls GAYTMs for the Sydney Mardi Gras Festival.

Decorated in colours, patterns and jewels inspired by LGBTI culture, each GAYTM tells a story.

The artworks include the “Hello Sailor” GAYTM, designed to celebrate the Defence Force allowing its members to march in uniform for the first time last year, and “Pride”, representing the rainbow, a symbol of diversity.

“This is amazing and hilarious at the same time,” said one tweeter. “Cash out, darling. Your bank shows its pride.”

The GAYTMs quickly became a game on social media as people raced around inner Sydney trying to get a photo of all ten art ATMs.

Mark Hand, Chair of ANZ Australia’s Diversity Council says: “We want the best people to work at our organisation and given how many people identify as LGBTI, we want to make sure that everyone feels welcome here at ANZ – regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.”

ANZ is donating ATM operator fees for non-ANZ cardholders from its GAYTMs during the festival to Twenty10, a not for profit organisation that supports young people and their family and friends who are dealing with gender and sexuality issues.

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade is on March 1.

ANZ’s GAYTMs are in various Sydney locations on Oxford Street, Pitt Street, George Street, Castlereagh Street, Surry Hills and Bondi Junction.

See how they transformed the normally dull ATM machines:

