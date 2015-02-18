20 'pink-collar' jobs dominated by women

Nursing — like teaching and waitressing — is among the occupations that economists call “pink-collared jobs,” or professions long dominated by women.

While more and more men are donning the pink-collar and facing the social stigma associated with “women’s work,” numbers tell us that we have a long way to go when it comes to evening out representation in certain fields.

One of these occupations is nursing. Nine out of 10 registered nurses are female.

Other occupations where women are highly concentrated include human resources manager, social worker, and counselor.

Economists warn against such staggering disproportions, and believe that more integrated occupations would make the economy more efficient.

Behavioural economist, Teresa Ghilarducci, told the New York Times that artificial barriers, such as the stigma around “women’s work,” make it more difficult for companies to find the best matches when hiring.

IdeasFisherman created the following visual using data from the United States Department of Labour to show the disproportionate representation of women in certain jobs:

NOW WATCH: 7 smart questions to ask at the end of every job interview



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.