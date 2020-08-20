A dreamy pink castle with a pool and labyrinth is for sale in the Scottish Highlands

Knight Frank Castle of Park is on sale for £1.5 million ($US1.98 million).

Castle of Park is a Grade A listed 16th-century castle with eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a billiard room, chapel, pool, croquet lawn, orchard, and even a labyrinth.

It’s surrounded by the beautiful scenery of the Scottish highlands, located just north of the Cairngorms National Park.

Castle of Park in Scotland is a beautiful peachy pink mansion in Scotland, currently on sale for £1.5 million ($US1.98 million).

It’s surrounded by 35.67 acres of private garden, not to mention the nearby Banffshire coastline and Cairngorms National Park.

The grounds feature a croquet lawn, labyrinth, orchard, and a pavilion building big enough to host weddings.

There are sweeping lawns, ponds, and woodlands …

… with plenty of space to think.

The A-listed castle also has a dual propulsion Endless pool, with a current that you can adjust to build your aquatic fitness.

It’s 5m x 5m, with a recently installed enclosure.

Inside, the castle has eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms, four of which are en-suite.

The Great Hall is particularly striking, with an open fireplace, wooden paneling, and medieval painted ceiling, plus three window seats overlooking the front lawns.

There’s a big kitchen with a farmhouse sink and pretty green cabinets, as well as six principal reception rooms.

The decoration is traditional and grand, and was reportedly once home to King Robert the Bruce.

The castle also has a billiard room with a wood burning stove, barrel-vaulted dining room, historic chapel, and drawing room.

There are four floors in total, the top floor being its own separate two-bedroom apartment where the owner currently lives.

