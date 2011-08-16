Pink And Her Motocross Racer Husband List Los Angeles Home For $4 Million

Rocker Pink and her motocross racing husband Carey Hart just listed their Sherman Oaks, Calif. home for $4 million, according to Realtor.com (via The Real Estalker).



The four-bedroom, four-bathroom spread sounds like an outdoor oasis and includes a yard big enough for a soccer match, has an infinity pool, grotto, and barbecue pavilion.

In December, the couple picked up a Malibu mansion for $11.8 million.

They had a baby, Willow, in June.

