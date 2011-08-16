Pink And Her Motocross Racer Husband List Los Angeles Home For $4 Million

Julie Zeveloff
pink

Rocker Pink and her motocross racing husband Carey Hart just listed their Sherman Oaks, Calif. home for $4 million, according to Realtor.com (via The Real Estalker).

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom spread sounds like an outdoor oasis and includes a yard big enough for a soccer match, has an infinity pool, grotto, and barbecue pavilion.

In December, the couple picked up a Malibu mansion for $11.8 million.

They had a baby, Willow, in June.

The property has a huge backyard with pool

Lots of pastels

The living room

The modern kitchen

Lots of light

The pool room

The grotto

The barbecue pavilion

Want more celebrity real estate?

HOUSE OF THE DAY: Dennis Hopper's Venice Loft Is Relisted With A $500,000 Price Chop >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.