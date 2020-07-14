A very pink 1980s mansion in an exclusive desert enclave near LA comes with neon light fixtures and a waterfall bar. Take a look inside.

Chris Miller for Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty

A seven-bedroom mansion in an exclusive neighbourhood a few hours east of Los Angeles is now listed for $US10 million under its original asking price.

With neon light fixtures, numerous shades of pink, and glowing outdoor tiles reminiscent of a dance floor, the $US6 million home feels like a time capsule from the 1980s.

The home is located inside The Vintage Club, a residents-only country club with two championship golf courses in Indian Wells, California.

Take a look inside 74380 Palo Verde Drive, which comes with 14 bathrooms, a lagoon-inspired pool, and a dedicated golf cart garage.

A California mansion best described as a time capsule from the 1980s has been on and off market for nearly two decades. Now, the home is listed for $US6 million — $US10 million less than its original asking price.

The home was first listed in 2003 for $US16.5 million, according to Realtor.com. It was back on the market asking $US6.9 million in November 2019 and has been on the market at its current price since February.

Niloo Shams and Ed Borquez of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

Located at 74380 Palo Verde Drive, the home sits on 1.5 acres of land owned by The Vintage Club, a private country club with two championship golf courses in Indian Wells, California, about two hours east of Los Angeles.

The only way to become a member of The Vintage Club is to purchase real estate, according to the club’s website. Their current real estate listings range from $US595,000 for a Hacienda-style cottage to $US9.7 million for a custom home.

Built in 1989, 74380 Palo Verde Drive feels like a blend between a grownup Barbie Dreamhouse and an 80s disco club. Glowing patio tiles resemble a dance floor …

… and the home’s predominant hue is pink.

In addition to the seven-bedroom, 14-bathroom main residence, there is a large outdoor pavilion, buildings for guests and staff, and two garages: one that fits 20 cars and another reserved for golf carts.

Outside, manicured lawns, fountains, and a lagoon-like pool weave through palm trees wrapped in string lights.

Courtyards are filled with shrubbery and sculptures …

… and neon light fixtures hang over jewel-toned patio furniture.

The interior living spaces don’t shy away from colours and patterns.

Paint resembling ribbon candy appears to drip into the indoor hot tub.

One kitchen has hot pink cabinets …

… and mauve granite countertops line another.

Throughout the home, mirrored walls combine with floor-to-ceiling windows to fill the space with natural light.

Amenities include a billiards table, home theatre, catering kitchen, and wine cellar.

The home is the “perfect environment for grand-scale entertaining,” the listing says.

There’s no shortage of extravagant touches throughout the property. One of its bars even has a waterfall cascading over it for dramatic effect.

