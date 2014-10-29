A Professional Ping Pong Player Cost Himself $45,000 For A Ridiculous Celebration

Professional Chinese ping pong player Zhang Jike is sports’ newest bad boy.

Zhang defeated Ma Long in the Liebherr Men’s World Cup title in Düsseldorf on Monday, but went too far with his celebration afterward.

After winning, Zhang kicked in two different advertising boards, then trotted to the fans, took off his shirt, and threw it into the crowd.

The celebration angered the judges enough to withhold the $US45,ooo USD cash prize.

Zhang later told the International Table Tennis Federation:

“I am very sorry for what I did. It was not acceptable behaviour and I am sorry. This was a perfect victory, I have been under a great deal of pressure, with people questioning my form.”

Here’s Zhang throwing his shirt in the crowd, notice the fans fighting over it:

Watch the whole celebration below:

