Arguing About The Value Of Real-Time Search

[P]undits and investors are salivating over the prospect of an effective way to search this information. Twitter, of course, has its own search engine. But others with names like OneRiot, Collecta and Topsy are also vying to become the Google of real-time search.



Not to be outdone, Google and Microsoft reached separate agreements last week to bring Twitter posts to their search engines.

For all the buzz, however, one question remains unanswered: How easily can real-time search turn into real cash?

