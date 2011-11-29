Ping and their 2600 Gold Golf Putters

Golf fans wont be surprised to read about a gold putter. After all, we have earlier written about Gold Putters as well as extremely precious jewel studded putters. However Ping (of the famous Ping Golf Clubs) have gone overboard with the idea of golden putters. Apparently, for every Ping putter that produces a win on tour, the company creates a gold plated version of the same model that was used by the player.



Over the years, this has meant that over 2,600 Gold Plated putters and clubs have been created and they are all stored in the same vault. Golfing legend Seve Ballesteros alone is said to have a record 46 gold plated clubs inside the safe. While most of the clubs inside are putters, in 1986, Bob Tway holed a bunker shot see off the challenge of Greg Norman in the USPGA Championship – and Solheim honoured the shot by making a gold-plated wedge and storing it in the Putter Vault.

Check out the video (from source) to see inside the vault. Its a dream come true for golf lovers.

The Rich Times

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.