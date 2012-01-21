A UK Film Studio's Awesome Plan To Build Replica Versions Of Paris And New York Has Been Canned

Photo: Wikipedia

Sad news — Pinewood Studio’s plans to build replica versions of New York, Paris, Prague, Venice and Amsterdam on London’s “green belt” have fallen through.The Independent reports that the plan — which would have involved building 1,400 “real” homes — have been rejected by the Department for Communities and Local Government.



The studio, best known for the Bond franchise, had planned to invest almost £200 million ($310 million) on the plan, according to the Financial Times. Shares were down 8.4% on the news.

