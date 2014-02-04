PHOTOS: Pineapples Are Growing Out Of Microsoft's Walls

Microsoft’s newly designed Building 44, part of the company’s massive headquarters in Redmond, Wash., has a whole bunch of cool and wacky features.

For instance, it has something called an “organic plant wall” filled with various plants, including actual pineapples.

It’s pretty wild. Microsoft’s Scott Guthrie tweeted a picture:

This isn’t the first organic plant wall at a tech company that we’ve seen, either. That honour would have to go to SuccessFactors and the gorgeous new headquarters it built in the Bay Area after it was acquired by SAP. Here’s that wall o’ plants:

Why create a wall out of plants? For one reason, it’s a space-efficient way to have a cheery indoor garden. Then there’s the other reason: because they can.

Microsoft’s Building 44 also has a few other fun features, Guthrie shared. Like a bright-blue spiral staircase in honour of being the building that hosts part of the Microsoft Azure team. Azure is Microsoft’s cloud that competes with Amazon.

At the bottom of the staircase is the organic plant wall.

And if plants aren’t your thing, there’s the skee-ball machines in the first-floor meeting room.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.