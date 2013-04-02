Seth Rogen And James Franco Release Fake 'Pineapple Express' Sequel Trailer

In what is jokingly being touted as “the most anticipated movie sequel in human history,” James Franco and Seth Rogen have released a trailer for the fake sequel (Aprils Fool’s!) to their hit 2008 film “Pineapple Express.”



In “Pineapple Express 2,” the fellas reunite with Jonah Hill, Craig Robinson and Danny McBride for more high-larious hijinks. Watch below:

