Mark Pincus: If Zynga Is Such A Crummy Place To Work, Then Why Aren't More People Quitting?

Photo: Zynga

Zynga’s employee turnover is surprisingly low, despite multiple reports CEO Mark Pincus runs a brutal meritocracy in San Francisco.Well, at least, that’s why CEO Mark Pincus says. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, he says Zynga has a 3% attrition rate versus 14% for the Valley at large.



Here’s what he told the Journal:

The culture inside Zynga is not ultra competitive but Zynga is very competitive, and we’re in a very competitive industry. We have teams that push themselves very hard, but it’s driven by themselves.

We have a culture of levelling up [through promotions]. More than 60% of our work force has leveled up every year for the last three years. More than 15% of our work force has leveled up every quarter for the last 12 quarters. I think that our employees feel a great sense of career opportunity and mobility.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.