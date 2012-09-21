Target Shoppers Shouldn't Fall For This Pinterest Hoax

We thought we’d found Internet gold when we saw this Pinterest pin claiming to break down Target’s sales strategy by days of the week and price.



The pin, which we’ve posted below, features a snapshot of the retailer’s famed clearance sticker and informs shoppers that “if the price ends in 8, it will be marked down. If it ends in a 4, it’s the lowest it will be.”

It also lists mark-downs by the day of the week:

“MONDAY: Kids Clothing, Stationery (office supplies, gift wrap), Electronics. TUESDAY: Womens Clothing and Domestics. WEDNESDAY: Mens Clothing, Toys, Health and Beauty. THURSDAY: Lingerie, Shoes, Housewares. FRIDAY: cosmetics.”

Knowing better than to take the pin at face value, we asked Target to confirm if it’s real. According to spokesperson Jessica Deede, product mark-downs vary by store and “the only real indicator is the red clearance sticker.” Sadly, the pin is an Internet hoax.

“Target uses a variety of different factors when detecting the price and level of a discount for an item,” she tells Business Insider, “so just because the price ends in four or eight, doesn’t mean that’s an indication as to how many times or whether the item will be marked down again.”

When asked whether such pins are common or how the company responds to these “hacks,” Deede suggested consumers get the story from the source.

“If there are ever questions, we encourage guests to give guest relations a call,” she says. That number is 1-800-440-0680.

Here’s a shot of the pin:

