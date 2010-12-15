Pimp Proves Rhyming Doesn't And Won't Ever Help Your Business Plan

NPR’s “All Things Considered” and Youth Radio did an expose earlier this month on the youth sex trafficking occurring in Oakland, California.



“Keep it Pimpin,” a pimp’s business plan, is among the evidence the journalists found, along with the startling estimate that a pimp can earn up to $500,000 by marketing just 4 girls.

The 15-odd step plan is funny, and we don’t want to take away from the enjoyment of reading a rhyming business plan, but there is a serious undertone here. The business plan was designed to re-model the way the pimp markets underage girls for sex.

So we can’t overlook its upsetting purpose, but we can focus on the business aspect.

The pimp’s plan is to 1) expand internationally, 2) market the girls in new ways (like on the internet), and thus find new buyers or ways to charge current buyers more, 3) budget, 4) network (at the Players ball in Vegas and with Big Al in Florida), 5) create a company “vow” or motto (to foster solidarity?), and 6) which is related to #5, take care of his girls better.

As far as business plans go, we probably don’t need to tell any of you that it’s terrible. Had the pimp only typed “business plan” into wikipedia, he could have written a better one using their basic outline.

But the most startling thing about the plan is how it’s presented. It rhymes, and it is scribbled on a couple sheets of paper.

It is available for view by clicking here. Since it’s impossible to read, we’ll just post the transcript (viaBroBible).

Assuming that the fact his plan is now all over the internet means he’s no longer a pimp, the plan is proof that rhyming might help you remember your business plan – but it won’t help you if you leave off the most important plan for the future which, in the case of illegal activity, is of course, don’t get caught.

Here it is:

Keep It Pimpin

More serious about my money and future…this pimpin like it’s a business (only except their best)

Take care my bitches more better

…Other ways to work my hoes (internet, int. feature dancers, int. stud)

Discover hoes from all over (jail house) Small cities nationwide got hoes that…to be discovered. Stay in high pursuit looking for a prostitute.

Don’t never get too comfortable or lazy in my position.

Maintain and campaign (everything I do or buy. Make sure it’s a campaign tool)

…My word is my bond (keep it pimpin!)

Attend the Players Ball in Vegas (cross country pimpin! Establish my name internationally)

Take my game to the next level (from the concrete streets, to the executive suites).

Pimp or Die, Mack or Cry (play to win and plan to the end)

Set up a international operation (have five hoes on every coast

…Every hoe take a vow to hoeing!

…first, arse last! If I’m gonna take a chance, then I’m gonna the hoes money in advance!

Put my city on the map and establish my own players…

Stack money to the ceiling (safety deposit box)

Cash cars (buy not good cash cars that way I will…have cars if something goes bad.)

Minimize my budget (cash cars, houses, etc.)

Keep a good photographer (Split Second Video/Kings Flea Market)

Get in touch with Big Al out of Florida

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.