Pimp My Dog -- With Apps!

Every dog has its day and now, every dog has its app.
From ones to help track vet appointments to those that help train your pup, there are some awesome virtual ways to improve your relationship with your favourite canine.
Some of them are really amazing (wait until you see “Pavlov’s Dog Monitor”), and some are just for fun, but here are our picks for the best puppy-centric apps.
Doggy Datez - By 'marking your territory', you're taking ownership of an area (200m radius) in the physical world and seeing who else 'visits' your dog's spot.
Exercise your dog and get healthy at the same time! Log your walks, automatically track your calories, and sync with Map My Dog Walk.
Take this one with a grain of salt: Dog Translator records a bark and tells your what your dog is saying. It's mostly just for fun.
iSqueek - 'My Border Terrier will immediately try to dig a hole in the carpet or bed when she hears it!'
Pavlov's Dog Monitor is an iPad app that you leave running when you're out of the house. It alternately scolds or rewards your dog, using a recording of your voice, depending on how loud or quiet the dog is.
