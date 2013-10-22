Pimp My Dog -- With Apps!

Every dog has its day and now, every dog has its app.

From ones to help track vet appointments to those that help train your pup, there are some awesome virtual ways to improve your relationship with your favourite canine.

Some of them are really amazing (wait until you see “Pavlov’s Dog Monitor”), and some are just for fun, but here are our picks for the best puppy-centric apps.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.