Pimp My Dog -- With Apps!

Caroline Moss

Every dog has its day and now, every dog has its app.

From ones to help track vet appointments to those that help train your pup, there are some awesome virtual ways to improve your relationship with your favourite canine.

Some of them are really amazing (wait until you see “Pavlov’s Dog Monitor”), and some are just for fun, but here are our picks for the best puppy-centric apps.

Pet Snap uses sounds to get your pet's attention long enough to take the perfect photo.

Download Pet Snap.

Doggy Datez - By 'marking your territory', you're taking ownership of an area (200m radius) in the physical world and seeing who else 'visits' your dog's spot.

Download Doggy Datez.

Pet Phone - Track your pets' vet appointments and medication needs.

Download Pet Phone.

Exercise your dog and get healthy at the same time! Log your walks, automatically track your calories, and sync with Map My Dog Walk.

Download Map My Dog Walk.

Take this one with a grain of salt: Dog Translator records a bark and tells your what your dog is saying. It's mostly just for fun.

Download Dog Translator.

iSqueek - 'My Border Terrier will immediately try to dig a hole in the carpet or bed when she hears it!'

Cover Puppy will help give your dog his or her fifteen minutes of fame.

Download Cover Puppy.

Pet Acoustics music has been specifically designed for the hearing sensitivities of your pet.

Download Pet Acoustics.

Pavlov's Dog Monitor is an iPad app that you leave running when you're out of the house. It alternately scolds or rewards your dog, using a recording of your voice, depending on how loud or quiet the dog is.

Download Pavlov's Dog Monitor.

