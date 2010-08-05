PIMCO's El-Erian: The US Is On The Road To Deflation

Not surprisingly, PIMCO co-chief Mohamed El-Erian sees the US on the Japan path.



Dow Jones:

The head of one of the world’s largest bond funds said Thursday that the U.S. faces a significant risk of falling into deflation, and that Japan’s struggle with damaging price falls is becoming increasingly difficult–trends that are constraining policymakers in both countries.

“On the road to deflation, which is what the United States is on today … policy becomes less effective,” said Mohamed El-Erian, chief executive of Pacific Investment Management Co.

It doesn’t sound as though there is too much new here. Apparently he still only sees this as a 25% scenario.

The more interesting story, really, is that everyone is now on the same side of this debate, it would seem. There aren’t that many folks (yet) that think a double dip or a deflationary period is a sure thing, but everyone thinks the risks are solidly weighted in this direction. And the word “Japan” is just getting used over and over again.

