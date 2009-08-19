PIMCO's El-Erian: Stocks Have Hit A Wall

Mohamed El-Erian has called the recent Wall Street rally a “sugar high.” Now, he says U.S. stocks have hit a wall.



The chief executive of bond-king PIMCO said on Reuters TV that U.S. stocks had topped out because valuations have shot up too quickly.

Reuters: Asked if U.S. stocks have hit a wall, El-Erian told Reuters Television: “I think we have, and I think what you are seeing is a massive tug of war going on.”

World stock markets fell Monday, with the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI declining 2 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC falling 5.8 per cent, shaking off recent optimism amid doubts about the sustainability of a solid economic recovery.

“On the one hand, pushing stocks higher are powerful technicals, the fact that very low yields on the front end have pushed cash out of the money market segment and into the risk assets,” El-Erian said. “But on the other hand, the fundamentals are such that valuations are ahead of fundamentals. What you have seen over the last couple of days is a recognition that fundamentals matter.”

Watch the interview here.

