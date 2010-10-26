PIMCO's El-Erian: Greece Will Default In 3 Years

PIMCO’s Mohamed El-Erian has been remarkably specific in his assertion of Greek default.



Speaking at The Economist’s Buttonwood conference, El-Erian declared Greece destined for default in 3 years time.

El-Erian sees no way Greece can deliver on its 11% fiscal adjustment as it has never happened before.

Get ready, here’s who gets slammed in a Greek default >

