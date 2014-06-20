'Something Weird Is Going On With Bill Gross'

Rob Wile

Moments ago, PIMCO’s Bill Gross stepped to the podium at Morningstar’s annual investor conference in Chicago.

And according to people tweeting from the event, it got weird.

First, Gross walked up in stunners, and to a cheesy cover of “Smooth” by Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas (put your headphones on to hear).

We can’t seem to find anyone taking him seriously.


Then he started talking about how he wants to be some kind of Manchurian Candidate.

And he also called himself the Justin Bieber of bonds.

For all that, he also said this:

But WSJ’s Scott Patterson probably summed this situation up best.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.