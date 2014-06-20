'Something Weird Is Going On With Bill Gross'

Moments ago, PIMCO’s Bill Gross stepped to the podium at Morningstar’s annual investor conference in Chicago.

And according to people tweeting from the event, it got weird.

First, Gross walked up in stunners, and to a cheesy cover of “Smooth” by Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas (put your headphones on to hear).

We can’t seem to find anyone taking him seriously.





Bill Gross sporting some fun shades for his #MICUS session. pic.twitter.com/iX3OyHSbUC

— MichaelKitces (@MichaelKitces) June 19, 2014

Then he started talking about how he wants to be some kind of Manchurian Candidate.

Bill Gross jokes he wants to pull a “manchurian candidate” on reporters, hypnotizing them about him being a good guy #MICUS @PIMCO

— Lawrence Delevingne (@ldelevingne) June 19, 2014

Bill Gross tells reporters to repeat after him “Bill Gross is the kindest, bravest, warmest most wonderful human being you’ve met”

— Kirsten Grind (@KirstenGrind) June 19, 2014

And he also called himself the Justin Bieber of bonds.

.@pimco‘s bill gross just called himself the @justinbieber of bonds. fyi.

— Mary Childs (@mdc) June 19, 2014

For all that, he also said this:

Bill Gross: “I’ve never been happier at work.” #MICUS

— Chris Latham (@echrisl) June 19, 2014

But WSJ’s Scott Patterson probably summed this situation up best.

