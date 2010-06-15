PIMCO Warns Of Possible Euro Breakup, Sees Currency Heading Lower

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

PIMCO continues to talk down Europe and the Eurozone at just about every opportunity, the latest being a Q&A with its portfolio manager Andrew Balls:



Q. So to what extent are the long-term solvency issues of peripheral eurozone countries being addressed?

A. There have been a variety of responses to date. We have seen plans that, on paper, would pave the way for very extensive fiscal adjustment in Greece and some of the other peripheral countries, but we also have a situation where some governments have been slow to respond to the problems, suggesting a lack of appreciation for the severity of the problem and the challenge facing them. The discrepancy in responses has highlighted the issue of assessing countries on a standalone basis rather than as a member of the eurozone club. Indeed, in the case of one or more eurozone countries, there is significant risk of sovereign debt restructuring over the secular outlook.

Ultimately, we may witness the separation of countries from the eurozone – those nations that face the greatest challenges on their debt dynamics, growth outcomes and competitiveness, thereby allowing them to restructure and take deeper steps to regain competitiveness. In many ways this would make sense, since it would allow the eurozone to focus its support on a smaller group of countries. But this would be very difficult to do politically, not least since the eurozone is seen by many as a chiefly political project to promote greater unity in continental Europe.

Q. What is your outlook for the euro over the longer-term?

A. Our outlook for the euro, in addition to issues already outlined facing Europe, is influenced by the outlook for growth and interest rates in the eurozone. We also think growth in the eurozone will be weak compared with emerging markets and also versus many of the organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries. As a result, the ECB will have to keep interest rates low for a longer period. This is likely to have implications for interest rate differentials versus other currencies.

The strong version of this view is that the euro will continue to weaken against emerging market currencies, reflecting relative growth dynamics in Europe versus better prospects in emerging market countries. Against the U.S. dollar, the euro does not yet look cheap in terms of standard valuation metrics. And at minimum the eurozone crisis is likely to deter investors, including government sector investors, from increasing their exposure in the eurozone and could lead to a reduction in euro exposure.

Q. How does PIMCO’s secular outlook for the eurozone translate into investment strategy?

A. As we’ve stressed, the global economy is on a bumpy journey to a New Normal – an uneven road to an uncertain destination, characterised by the likelihood of broader distribution and fatter tails. Nowhere is this clearer than in the case of the eurozone.

Given the range of possible outcomes, we remain cautious on European sovereign risk. The government interventions may eventually be successful in bailing in private sector investors. But because these interventions have been focused on liquidity provision and also given the multiple challenges and the wide range of possible outcomes, we think it is prudent to remain underweight European sovereign risk and to wait for evidence that countries with stressed debt dynamics can deliver on fiscal consolidation without undermining growth in their economies.

We will look both within and beyond Europe for higher-quality securities where we think we can achieve similar or superior risk-adjusted returns. We remain positive on core duration and German bunds. But given the potential for eurozone governments or the ECB to be drawn deeper and deeper into providing support, we do not see German bunds as offering significant advantages over the secular horizon compared with U.S. Treasuries.

