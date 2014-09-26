This Chart Shows The Major Problems Bill Gross Was Having At PIMCO Before He Left

PIMCO’s flagship Total Return Fund saw $US3.9 billion in net outflows in August, according to Morningstar.
That was the 16th straight month of net outflows for a cumulative total amount of about $US68 billion.
This is part of the legacy that CIO Bill Gross leaves behind as he heads to Janus Capital.
PIMCO has attracted a lot of attention in recent months, largely due to the unexpected departure of CEO Mohamed El-Erian and revelations of Gross’s unorthodox management style.
Despite the outflows, PIMCO’s fund continues to be massive with $US221.6 billion in assets under management as of August 31.
