Bill Gross' Bond Fund Just Experienced Its 14th Straight Month Of Outflows

PIMCO Data from Morningstar

PIMCO flagship Total Return Fund saw another month of net outflows.

According to new data from Morningstar, the fund managed by Bill Gross saw net outflows of around $US4.5 billion in June.

That’s the 14th straight month of net outflows for a cumulative total amount of $US64 billion.

PIMCO has attracted a lot of attention in recent months, largely due to the unexpected departure of CEO Mohamed El-Erian and revelations of Co-CIO Gross’s unorthodox management style.

Despite the outflows, PIMCO’s fund continues to be massive with $US225 billion in assets under management.

It’s worth nothing that outflows are not an industry-wide phenomenon. Competitor DoubleLine Funds, led by other bond king Jeff Gundlach, saw $US515 million in net inflows in June into its flagship Total Return Fund. Total assets for that fund were $US33 billion according to Morningstar.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.