Bill Gross' Bond Fund Just Experienced Its 13th Straight Month Of Outflows

Sam Ro
Pimco outflowsMorningstar, Business Insider

PIMCO flagship Total Return Fund saw another month of net outflows.

According to new data from Morningstar, the fund managed by Bill Gross saw net outflows of around $US4.29 billion in May.

That’s the 13th straight month of net outflows for a cumulative total amount of $US59.55 billion.

PIMCO has attracted a lot of attention in recent months, largely due to the unexpected departure of CEO Mohamed El-Erian and revelations of Co-CIO Gross’s unorthodox management style.

For investors, however, the top concern continues to be performance. On this end, PIMCO delivered in May. According to a spokesperson for PIMCO, the Total Return Fund beat 79% of its competitors.

Outflows are not an industry-wide phenomenon. Competitor DoubleLine Funds, led by other bond king Jeff Gundlach, saw $US485 million in net inflows in May into its flagship Total Return Fund.

With performance improving and the bond market seeing a bit of bid lately, maybe Gross’s fund will finally see flows turn around.

