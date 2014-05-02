The Most Famous Bond Fund In The World Continues To See Money Flow Out Of It

PIMCO flagship Total Return Fund continues to see net ouflows each month.

According to new data from Morningstar, the fund managed by Bill Gross saw net outflows of around $US3.12 billion in April.

That’s the 12th straight month of net outflows for a cumulative total amount of $US55.26 billion.

PIMCO has attracted a lot of attention in recent months, largely due to the unexpected departure of CEO Mohamed El-Erian and revelations of Co-CIO Gross’s unorthodox management style.

For investors, however, the top concern continues to be performance. And PIMCO just isn’t delivering.

According to Morningstar, the fund’s performance trails 68% of its peers.

Outflows are not an industry-wide phenomenon. Competitor DoubleLine Funds, led by other bond king Jeff Gundlach, saw $US442.5 million in net inflows in April with the flagship Total Return Fund pulling in $US319.5 million.

With the bond market seeing a bit of bid lately, maybe Gross’s fund will finally see things turn around.

