So Far, PIMCO's Total Return Bond ETF Is Outperforming The Mutual Fund

PIMCO debuted its total return bond ETF (TRXT) on 3/1/2012. About 2 weeks have passed. The following shows how TRXT is compared with PIMCO Total Return Bond Fund Institutional (PTTRX):



Certainly, it is still way too early to declare anything, but keeping an eye on the very first important active bond fund ETF is worthwhile.

