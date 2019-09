So Far, PIMCO's Total Return Bond ETF Is Outperforming The Mutual Fund

PIMCO debuted its total return bond ETF (TRXT) on 3/1/2012. About 2 weeks have passed. The following shows how TRXT is compared with PIMCO Total Return Bond Fund Institutional (PTTRX):



Certainly, it is still way too early to declare anything, but keeping an eye on the very first important active bond fund ETF is worthwhile.

Read more posts on MyPlanIQ ยป

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.