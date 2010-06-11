PIMCO Basically Calls The Eurozone Bailout A Joke

Once again, PIMCO seems to be talking down the prospects in Europe, even as it begins buying at the long end of the Treasury curve once again.



From Dow Jones:

Global pension fund Pimco says the European Union’s rescue fund for financially weak members is “questionable,” the daily Handelsblatt reports in Friday’s edition. Pimco director for portfolio management in Germany, Andrew Bosomworth, notes the fund relies on contributions from countries such as Spain and Portugal that could themselves be in need of the fund. “That doesn’t sound credible,” Bosomworth is quoted as saying. Therefore the rescue fund won’t influence his decision on whether to buy Spanish or Portuguese sovereign debt, Bosomworth added.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.