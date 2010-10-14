Pimco Slashes Its U.S. Government Bond Holdings

Bond investing giant Pimco has cut its treasury holdings.



They essentially believe that the bond rally ahead of quantitative easing is finished:

Bloomberg:

“The market is very clearly anticipating that the Fed is going to act,” Douglas Hodge, chief operating officer, said in an interview at the World Knowledge Forum in Seoul today. “The challenge right now is the breadth of policy measures that can be taken by the U.S. is rather limited.”

…

“Even if the QE process is large and rates decline further, in our view we’re approaching the end of the bond market rally,” Hodge said. “From where we sit, it’s very hard to suggest there’s going to be that kind of price appreciation that we’ve seen in bonds over the last 12 to 24 months.”

Read more here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.