PIMCO's Paul McCulley: The Government And Fed Need To Start Spending Together In Lock-Step

PIMCO Managing Director Paul McCulley is calling on the both the Fed and the U.S. government to start working together in order to combat the threat of deflation, according to his paper just published on PIMCO’s site.



To generate increased growth in aggregate demand, some sector of the economy must be willing to pro-actively lever its balance sheet. And that must be the fiscal authority, if the private sector is intent on delevering. Yes, I know all about the perils of long-term fiscal unsustainability. But I also know that in the long run, we are all dead. I see no reason to die young from fiscal-orthodoxy-imposed anorexia.

McCulley notes that if we are to see any real returns from the stabalization of QE I or the future QE II, then the fiscal spending needs to start, lock-step, with the Fed’s actions.

But this isn’t McCulley’s idea, as he notes. It came from the mouth of Ben Bernanke himself.

Yes, those are Mr. Bernanke’s words. And as an example of a “more cooperative stance on the part of the central bank,” Mr. Bernanke suggested “a tax cut for households and businesses that is explicitly coupled with incremental BOJ purchases of government debt – so that the tax cut is in effect financed by money creation.”

In terms of PIMCO’s public line, this does not seem at all out of step with McCulley’s colleagues calls to deal with the structural problems in the U.S. economy. El-Erian fears deflation too, and doesn’t think the Fed can sort this out on its own.

Maybe calling this a “Balance Sheet Recession” would make it a bit easier.

