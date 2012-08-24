PIMCO: Here Are 8 Ways To Invest In The Housing Recovery And All Of The Risks That Come With Them

PIMCO is getting more bullish on a housing recovery. In an in depth report on the market, they suggest that a variety of housing assets have the potential to outperform in coming years, as their current market value remains extremely conservative.
Prices may still fall a bit before stabilizing, but PIMCO feels that the risk premium of housing assets remains excessive, making them attractive even now.
Here’s a table of some of their favourite housing investments, and their key risk factors. Head to PIMCO.com for more details.
