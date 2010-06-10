PIMCO Flip-Flops -- Stops Warning About Inflation And Starts Buying Treasuries

Pimco has increased its holdings of U.S. treasuries to the highest level in five months according to the Wall Street Journal.



Note this is something that David Rosenberg had insinuated was happening a few days ago.

More importantly, the latest Pimco move represents a substantial about-face for the company, which has been warning about inflation and risks to U.S. creditworthiness for some time now.

Basically, they were bearish in regards to U.S. treasuries and had pared back. Yet they’re now betting squarely on deflation and tame treasury yields by buying bonds at what remain historically low interest rates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.