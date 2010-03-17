PIMCO: Forget Bernanke's Ultra-Low Interest Rate, Next Month The Fed Will Tighten Hard With Other Tools

PIMCO’s Mohamed El-Erian has issued an important reminder for anyone who thinks Bernanke isn’t tightening monetary policy just because he plans to keep interest rates flat for an extended period.



There are other fed actions, beyond the interest rates, that will tighten policy.

At the end of March, the Fed’s $1.25 trillion mortgage-backed security purchasing program will end.

That’s a huge form of credit tightening, says El-Erian, since it removes massive liquidity from this market.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.