Bill Gross's PIMCO Flip Flops On The U.K. Debt Crisis

Vincent Fernando, CFA
Fake Bomb

Pimco, the world’s second largest bond house, has reversed its aggressive stance against the UK gilts, saying: “We do not expect the UK to fail in meeting its commitments”. For sophisticated investors, Pimco added: “We believe exposure to the UK in the credit default swap (CDS) market offers a valuable opportunity.”

The comments from Mike Amey, an executive vice-president, are in stark contrast to a warning at the start of the year from managing director Bill Gross that UK gilts were “resting on a bed of nitroglycerine” as a result of the nation’s high debt levels. In April, Mr Gross reiterated that Britain remained on its list of “must avoid” countries with Greece.

