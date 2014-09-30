PIMCO Just Struck Bill Gross From Its Twitter Record

It looks like PIMCO just deleted all of its Bill Gross tweets.

Twitter user @SectioDivinaCG tipped us off to what looks like a white-washing of the official @PIMCO account of any tweet that included a comment from Bill Gross.

A quick look at Topsy shows that all tweets from PIMCO regarding Gross appear to be deleted, and the official PIMCO twitter account is now down to just 392 published tweets as of Monday afternoon.

The bond world took the weekend to digest the sudden and shocking news of Bill Gross’ departure from the firm he founded more than 40 years ago.

On Monday, it seems that the Bill Gross saga continues.

Here’s a screen grab from Topsy, but we encourage readers to follow up with their own investigation here.

