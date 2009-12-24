Everbody Is Obsessed With PIMCO's "New Normal"

PIMCO, and Bill Gross’s, new buzz term the ‘New Normal’ has officially exploded across the public consciousness.



Google News statistics show that ‘new normal’ is more prevalent than ever, despite a previous new normal bubble in the early 20th century.

Infectious Greed: The thing is out of control, having become the default construction in all economic discussions and right up there with “The West Coast Fed”

It’s thus little surprise that Bill Gross’s fund at PIMCO has had record inflows this year. He’ll be having a good Christmas.

