PIMCO HAS BED BUGS

It seems like they’re having a tough time over at PIMCO.

Fox Business Network’s Charlie Gasparino has the scoop:

Breaking News @FoxBusiness: traders say @PIMCO hit with major bed bug infestation in NYC

— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) August 20, 2014

“Our New York office is addressing an isolated issue with insects, and as a precautionary measure the firm is fumigating certain areas of the office space. During this period our employees are working remotely and we expect to resume full on-premises staffing over the coming days. This is an issue that is far from uncommon in New York City,” PIMCO said in an emailed statement.

PIMCO, which is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, has their New York offices located at 1633 Broadway on the 45th Floor.

A receptionist answered the phone when we put in a call to the number listed for the New York office. The receptionist said it’s “business as usual.”

