PIMCO: Basically The Fed Move Was Only Good For Blowing More Bubbles

Photo: Bloomberg

What do the world’s bond gods think of the Fed’s latest announcement?Not much.



Bloomberg (via ForexLive):

“Low volatility tends to be good for the interest-rate climate,” said Crescenzi, who is based in Newport Beach, California at Pimco, manager of the world’s biggest bond fund. “It does push investors out the risk spectrum generally. That tends to be good for risk assets.”

…

Those jobs “won’t be recovered easily, certainly not by adding a couple hundred billion dollars into the banking system,” Crescenzi said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

In other words: This won’t do much for the real economy, but it will be good for blowing more bubbles.

It’s no wonder KC Fed President Thomas Hoenig dissented.

