A Major Pilot Union Says The Feds Are Revealing Too Much From The Asiana Flight 214 Investigation

NTSB Chairman Debbie Hersman addresses reporters during the investigation of Asiana Flight 214.

The world’s biggest pilot union has issued two statements criticising the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) for releasing the information is has collected so far on the crash landing of Asiana Flight 214.



NTSB Chairman Debbie Hersman has held daily press conferences since the Saturday morning accident, which killed two passengers and critically injured 10.

She has discussed early findings from the Boeing 777’s flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder, and interviews of the pilots.

In a July 8 statement, the union, Air Line Pilots Association, International (ALPA), said it is “stunned by the amount of detailed operation data” the NTSB has released. In a second statement, issued the next day, it called the release “ill-advised” and “out-of-context,” and said it “has fuelled rampant speculation about the cause of the accident.”

ALPA represents more than 50,000 pilots at 33 U.S. and Canadian airlines.

Asked about the criticism in a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Hersman defended the NTSB’s process, saying it is consistent with other investigations.

“One of the hallmarks of the NTSB is our transparency. We work for the travelling public,” she said.

“There are a lot of organisations and groups that have advocates, we are the advocate for the travelling public. We believe it’s important to show our work and to tell people what we are doing.”

ALPA did not respond to a request for comment.

