Australia’s biggest healthcare startup has launched a new program to help Australian men lose weight, here’s what you need to know

Image: iStock/Tempura

After launching in February 2019, Pilot has become one of Australia’s biggest men’s healthcare startups.

Pilot has recently launched a Metabolic Reset Program, which is designed to help men lose weight and keep it off.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

After launching in February 2019, Pilot has since become one of Australia’s biggest startups for men’s healthcare. With over 100,000 users, Pilot’s telehealth service is designed to make healthcare advice both easily accessible and understandable.

Recently, Pilot has launched its Metabolic Reset Program. This program is an Australian-first and designed to help Australian men lose weight through clinically proven medication and personal health coaching.

According to 2017-18 findings published by the Australian Institue of Health and Welfare, 67% of Australian over the age of 18 are overweight or obese. According to Pilot co-founder, Benny Kleist, “One of Australia’s biggest killers is metabolic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases with one in three Australian men living with obesity.”

Here’s what you need to know about the program and how you can sign up for it.

What is the Metabolic Reset program?

Image: iStock/PeopleImages

Pilot’s Metabolic Reset Program is designed to help participants lose weight, but also keep the weight off.

“I watched my brother struggle to lose weight for years no matter what he tried,” explains Kleist. “It affected him both physically and emotionally – which is what inspired us to develop the Metabolic Reset Program.”

“What most people don’t know is that 80% of weight gain is determined by our genetics. For those who are overweight or obese, most don’t have a say in their ability to lose weight with diet and exercise alone.”

So how does the program work? First, you’ll consult with a doctor to determine what your metabolism is. From there, you’ll be assigned a personal health coach who, along with your daily treatment plan, will help keep your weight loss on track through a consistent routine.

To help regular your appetite, you’ll also be prescribed a new class of medication that slows down the rate at which your stomach empties. It does this by mimicking a naturally occurring gut hormone know as glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1). This results in you feeling fuller for longer and lowers your desire to intake more food.

By combining this medication with a set routine, along with support from health and fitness professionals, Pilot’s Metabolic Reset Program could help you overcome your weight loss struggles.

How much does the Metabolic Reset Program cost?

The Metabolic Reset Program costs $13 per day, which includes all doctor’s consults and support, the monthly delivery of treatment, as well as access to a personal health coach, which will be available at any time.

Before accessing the program, you’ll need to complete an online assessment to determine your eligibility.

You can find more about Pilot and its Metabolic Reset Program here.

At Business Insider, we independently select and write about products and services we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. Prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.